Garcia leads Tennessee to 6-3 win over Jackson

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Robel Garcia hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Tennessee Smokies to a 6-3 win over the Jackson Generals on Saturday.

The home run by Garcia scored Cory Abbott and Roberto Caro to give the Smokies a 4-0 lead.

After Jackson scored a run in the fifth on a home run by Jazz Chisholm, the Generals cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Chisholm hit a solo home run.

The Smokies added to their lead in the seventh when Jared Young hit a two-run single.

Tennessee right-hander Abbott (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Sam Lewis (1-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after he allowed four runs on just four hits over six innings.