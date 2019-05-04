Sports
Harris has 3 hits, leads Oaxaca to 12-7 win over Quintana Roo
OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Alonzo Harris, Julian Ornelas, Alan Sanchez and Samar Leyva recorded three hits each, as Oaxaca beat the Tigres de Quintana Roo 12-7 on Saturday.
Harris doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base. Ornelas singled three times, scoring three runs.
Oaxaca scored in six different innings in the victory, including the first, when it exploded for five runs, including a three-run home run by Leyva.
Oaxaca starter Alex Delgado (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Javier Solano (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up six runs and nine hits over 2 1/3 innings.
The eight extra-base hits for Oaxaca included a season-high six doubles.
Frank Diaz homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Tigres.
Oaxaca improved to 4-1 against Quintana Roo this season.
Comments