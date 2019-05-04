Vincej hits walk-off single, Norfolk beats Charlotte 14-13

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Zach Vincej hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Norfolk Tides defeated the Charlotte Knights 14-13 on Saturday.

Earlier in the inning, Chance Sisco homered, scoring Ryan Mountcastle and Jace Peterson to cut the Charlotte lead to 13-12.

The Knights took a 13-9 lead in the top of the ninth when Daniel Palka hit a three-run home run.

Jay Flaa (1-2) got the win in relief while Ian Hamilton (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.

The Knights squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. Palka homered and singled twice, driving home five runs for the Knights. Danny Mendick singled three times, scoring two runs.