Granberg leads Greenville over Charleston 7-3

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Devlin Granberg homered and had two hits, driving in three as the Greenville Drive defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 7-3 on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Drive and a five-game winning streak for the RiverDogs.

Trailing 3-1, the Drive took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Marino Campana and Granberg hit RBI singles en route to the one-run lead.

The Drive later added a run in the fifth and two in the seventh. In the fifth, Granberg hit a solo home run, while Jordan Wren and Granberg both drove in a run in the seventh.

Angel Padron (1-1) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Charleston starter Alexander Vizcaino (2-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.