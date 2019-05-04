Peguero leads Monclova to 9-8 win over Campeche

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Francisco Peguero had four hits and scored three runs as the Acereros del Norte beat the Piratas de Campeche 9-8 on Saturday.

Trailing 2-0 in the first, Monclova grabbed the lead when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run single by Rodolfo Amador.

Trailing 8-4, the Piratas cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Henry Alejandro Rodriguez hit a three-run home run.

The Acereros tacked on another run in the seventh when Erick Aybar hit an RBI single, scoring Alfredo Lopez.

Campeche saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jasson Atondo hit an RBI single, bringing home Christian Navarro in the eighth inning to cut the Monclova lead to 9-8.

Jaime Lugo (1-0) got the win in relief while Campeche starter Marco Carrillo (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Rodriguez had four hits, while Jay Austin and Atondo recorded three apiece for Campeche in a losing effort.