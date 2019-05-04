Willems’ double leads Dayton to 4-2 win over Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Jonathan Willems hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 4-2 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Saturday.

The double by Willems scored Pabel Manzanero and Juan Martinez and was the game's last scoring play.

The Dragons tied the game 2-2 when Reniel Ozuna hit an RBI single, scoring Miguel Hernandez in the fifth.

Eduardo Salazar (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Moises Gomez (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.