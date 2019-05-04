Arraez leads Pensacola to 11-2 win over Biloxi

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Luis Arraez had two hits and scored three runs, as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos exploded for a season-high in runs in an 11-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Saturday.

Up 2-1, the Blue Wahoos extended their lead in the third inning when Travis Blankenhorn hit a two-run home run.

Pensacola later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run sixth, when Alex Kirilloff hit an RBI single, driving in Jordan Gore to help finish off the blowout.

Adam Bray (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Biloxi starter Bowden Francis (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Dillon Thomas homered and singled, also stealing a base for the Shuckers.