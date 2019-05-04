Kiner-Falefa’s career-high 4 RBIs lift Rangers over Jays 8-5

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left, watches as Texas Rangers' Isiah Kiner-Falefa, center, and base coach Tony Beasley (37) celebrate Kiner-Falefa's bases-loaded triple during the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, May 4, 2019. AP Photo

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a bases-loaded triple during a four-run second inning and drove in a career-high four, lifting the Texas Rangers over the Toronto Blue Jays 8-5 Saturday night.

The Rangers ended a three-game skid by scoring eight runs in the first three innings. Lance Lynn (4-2) won for the fourth time in five starts despite allowing five runs in six innings. He walked five, struck out three and threw two wild pitches.

Thomas Pannone (1-3) allowed seven runs in 2 1/3 innings in making his second spot start of the season for the Blue Jays, who have gone to a four-man rotation after Matt Shoemaker's season-ending knee injury. Pannone gave up five hits and three walks while striking out one.

Nomar Mazara hit his sixth homer of the season in the first inning.

Shawn Kelley retired three straight batters in the ninth on eight pitches for his second save in three attempts.

The other RBI for Kiner-Falefa, in his second big-league season, came on a fielder's choice in the third inning.

After retiring the game's first two batters, Lynn walked Justin Smoak and Randal Grichuk before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recorded his first major league RBI in his seventh game since having his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on April 26 with a first-inning single under the glove of third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera.

Guerrero went 1 for 3 with a walk to raise his average from .174 to .192.

Eric Sogard had a two-run triple for the Blue Jays.

Rangers reliever Jose Leclerc pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning with two strikeouts. Leclerc lost the closer job Tuesday, when he gave up three runs in the ninth inning for his second blown save in seven attempts.

SHORT HOPS

Texas 2B Rougned Odor went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts to extend his hitless streak to 21 at-bats. ... Blue Jays RHP Derek Law made his season debut and allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings. Law was acquired from the San Francisco Giants in the Kevin Pillar trade on April 2 and had his contract selected from Triple-A on Friday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: 1B Ronald Guzman (right hamstring strain) homered and doubled in the first game of his injury rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Clay Buchholz (0-1, 4.79) hasn't pitched six innings since his first start of the season on April 13. He's 1-6 in eight career starts vs. the Rangers.

Rangers: LHP Drew Smyly (0-2, 7.80) returns after being placed on the 10-day injured list with mid-arm nerve tightness. In his most recent outing, Smyly allowed four runs and two home runs in 3 2/3 innings in a 7-2 loss to the Houston Astros.