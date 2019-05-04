McLaughlin’s homer leads Lancaster to 6-3 win over Lake Elsinore

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Matt McLaughlin hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to a 6-3 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Saturday.

The home run by McLaughlin scored Ryan Vilade and Luis Castro to give the JetHawks a 5-3 lead.

The JetHawks tacked on another run in the fourth when Carlos Herrera hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Joel Diaz.

Lancaster starter Matt Dennis (2-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tom Cosgrove (1-4) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over five innings.

For the Storm, Taylor Kohlwey singled three times.

Lancaster improved to 6-3 against Lake Elsinore this season.