Gettys, Powell lead the way for El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Michael Gettys homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the El Paso Chihuahuas defeated the Salt Lake Bees 7-5 on Saturday.

Boog Powell singled three times with two RBIs for El Paso.

Trailing 4-1 in the fifth, Salt Lake grabbed the lead when Dustin Garneau scored on an error and Jared Walsh hit a three-run home run.

Following the big inning, the Chihuahuas took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Esteban Quiroz and Chris Stewart hit RBI singles en route to the two-run lead.

Tyler Higgins (3-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Parker Bridwell (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Walsh homered and singled, driving in three runs for the Bees.