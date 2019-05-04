Huff’s homer leads Hickory to 9-6 win over Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Samuel Huff hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Hickory Crawdads to a 9-6 win over the Kannapolis Intimidators on Saturday.

The home run by Huff scored Curtis Terry to give the Crawdads an 8-6 lead.

The Crawdads tacked on another run in the eighth when Matt Whatley hit an RBI single, scoring Frainyer Chavez.

Wes Robertson (2-0) got the win in relief while Jason Bilous (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Intimidators, Ramon Beltre homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two. Lenyn Sosa doubled twice and singled, driving in two runs.