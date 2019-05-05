Russell, Alvarez carry Tijuana to 5-2 win over Laguna

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Dariel Alvarez homered and had three hits, driving in four, and James Russell pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings as the Toros de Tijuana beat the Algodoneros Union Laguna 5-2 on Saturday.

Russell (3-1) allowed three hits while striking out six and walking one to get the win.

Tijuana went up 2-0 in the third after Alvarez hit an RBI single, driving in Niko Vasquez.

After Tijuana added two runs in the sixth, the Algodoneros cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Francisco Rivera hit a two-run home run.

The Toros tacked on another run in the seventh when Isaac Rodriguez Salazar scored on an error.

Frank Garces (2-4) went six innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

With the win, Tijuana improved to 4-1 against Laguna this season.