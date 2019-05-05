Oakland to visit Pittsburgh Sunday

Oakland Athletics (15-20, fifth in the AL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-15, fourth in the AL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (4-2, 2.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Pirates: Jordan Lyles (4-1, 2.42 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Chapman and the Athletics will take on Pittsburgh at PNC Park.

The Pirates are 7-8 in home games. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .294, last in the MLB. Melky Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .372.

The Athletics are 5-12 on the road. The Oakland pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.65, Mike Fiers leads the staff with a mark of 6.81. The Pirates won the last meeting 6-4. Michael Feliz earned his first victory and Josh Bell went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Pittsburgh. J.B. Wendelken took his first loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bell leads the Pirates with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .627. Jung Ho Kang is 5-for-32 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Khris Davis leads the Athletics with 26 RBIs and is batting .231. Chapman is 12-for-41 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by four runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 10-day IL (right elbow flexor strain), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: day-to-day (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 10-day IL (biceps), Chris Archer: 10-day IL (thumb), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jose Osuna: 10-day IL (neck), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Jacob Stallings: 10-day IL (neck).

Athletics Injuries: Blake Treinen: day-to-day (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Mark Canha: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Olson: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).