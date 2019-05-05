Porcello scheduled to start for Red Sox at White Sox

Boston Red Sox (16-18, third in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (14-17, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rick Porcello (2-3, 5.52 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Covey (2-1, 6.75 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit Guaranteed Rate Field to play the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox are 8-9 on their home turf. The Chicago offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Tim Anderson leads the team with an average of .336.

The Red Sox are 8-11 on the road. Boston's team on-base percentage of .328 is third in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with an OBP of .397. The Red Sox won the last meeting 15-2. Eduardo Rodriguez recorded his third victory and Michael Chavis went 4-for-6 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs for Boston. Manny Banuelos took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 16 extra base hits and is batting .285. James McCann is 17-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Mookie Betts leads the Red Sox with 15 extra base hits and is slugging .500. Chavis is 14-for-35 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .266 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .294 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (ankle), Jon Jay: 10-day IL (hip).

Red Sox Injuries: Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (left knee sprain), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye).