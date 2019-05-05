Sports
Dazza, Salpeter win Prague international marathon
Almahjoub Dazza of Bahrain won the Prague international marathon on Sunday while Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel was the fastest woman in the race, clocking a record time.
Dazza pulled away from a group of four leading runners with about two kilometers to go to cross the finish line in 2 hours, 5 minutes and 58 seconds. It was the second fastest time in the history of the race.
Dawit Wolde was second in 2:06:18, five seconds ahead of another Ethiopian runner Aychew Bantie.
Salpeter left behind the rest of the field 10 kilometers into the race and ran alone to finish in 2:19:46, a new race record and her personal best.
