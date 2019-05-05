Adelaide, Melbourne Victory advance in A-League playoffs

Winger Ben Halloran scored with 90 seconds remaining in extra time to give Adelaide United a 1-0 win Sunday over Melbourne City in the first round of the A-League playoffs.

The win advanced Adelaide to a semifinal next Friday against the Perth Glory in the Western Australian capital.

On Friday, Melbourne Victory beat Wellington Phoenix 3-1 to advance to a semifinal on May 12 against Sydney FC, which along with Perth also received a first-round bye.

The grand final is scheduled for May 18 or 19 at the home of the top-ranked team.