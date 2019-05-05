Leverkusen routs Frankfurt to stake Champions League claim

The scorer board shows six goals for Leverkusen and one goal for Frankfurt at halftime of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, May 5, 2019. AP Photo

Bayer Leverkusen took advantage of Eintracht Frankfurt's Europa League exertions to rout the visitors 6-1 and challenge for fourth place in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Frankfurt, which drew 1-1 at home to Chelsea in the first leg of their semifinal on Thursday, was second best in every aspect from the first minute and only holds the last place for Champions League qualification through goal difference.

But even that looked under threat as Leverkusen raced to a 5-1 lead after just 35 minutes.

Kai Havertz began the rout in the second minute, and Julian Brandt made it 2-0 in the 13th.

Filip Kostic pulled one back a minute later but Frankfurt fell further behind to two goals from Lucas Alario and another from Charles Aranguiz before Martin Hinteregger's own-goal.

Adi Huetter reacted by bringing on Luka Jovic and Mijat Gacinovic, upsetting the coach's plan to rest the players before facing Chelsea away on Thursday.

Frankfurt remained fourth on goal difference ahead of Leverkusen, while Borussia Moenchengladbach and Wolfsburg are two points behind and Hoffenheim one further point back. There are two rounds left.

LITTLE AT STAKE

Schalke's 0-0 draw at home to already safe Augsburg assured the team of Bundesliga survival. Schalke, which finished second last year, endured its worst season since it was relegated in 1982-83.

"In the end we secured survival. That was my job, and it wasn't easy," said interim Schalke coach Huub Stevens, who was coaxed back for his third stint for the final eight league games.

Also, Freiburg drew 1-1 at home with Fortuna Duesseldorf.