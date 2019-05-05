Davis’ homer leads Buffalo to 3-2 win over Lehigh Valley

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Jonathan Davis hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the Buffalo Bisons to a 3-2 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Sunday.

The home run by Davis, part of a two-run inning, gave the Bisons a 1-0 lead before Richard Urena hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

After the teams traded runs in the sixth, the IronPigs cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Damek Tomscha hit a solo home run.

Buffalo starter Tayler Saucedo (2-0) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Drew Anderson (0-2) took the loss in the International League game after he allowed two runs on just three hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Tomscha homered and singled for the IronPigs.

Despite the loss, Lehigh Valley is 4-2 against Buffalo this season.