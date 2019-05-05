PAOK 1st undefeated team in Greek league season for 55 years

PAOK players raise a trophy as they celebrate their Greek Super League championship title in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Sunday, April 21, 2019. PAOK won the Greek league with a round to spare after beating Levadiakos 5-0, 34 years after the last time the team won the championship. AP Photo

PAOK has become only the second team to go through an entire Greek league season without losing.

PAOK had already secured the title and ended its season with a 2-0 win at Giannena on Sunday. The Thessaloniki side won 26 of its 30 games, with four draws, to finish five points ahead of runner-up Olympiakos.

Both PAOK and Olympiakos qualify for the Champions League next season.

Last year's champion AEK finished third, 23 points behind PAOK.

AEK, fourth-place Atromitos and Aris in fifth qualified for the Europa League.

Panathinaikos was undefeated 55 years ago in the 1963-64 season.