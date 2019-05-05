Hulsizer, Robinson lead the way for Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Niko Hulsizer homered and singled, scoring two runs as the Great Lakes Loons defeated the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 4-1 on Sunday. The Loons swept the three-game series with the win.

Dan Robinson homered and tripled with two RBIs for Great Lakes.

Down 2-0 in the seventh, Wisconsin cut into the lead when David Fry hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brice Turang.

Great Lakes answered in the bottom of the inning when Jair Camargo hit an RBI single, scoring Hulsizer.

The Loons tacked on another run in the eighth when James Outman scored on a groundout.

Drew Finley (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Wisconsin starter Max Lazar (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Chad McClanahan doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Timber Rattlers.