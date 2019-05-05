Martinez’s single leads Down East to 6-5 win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Julio Pablo Martinez hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Down East Wood Ducks to a 6-5 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Sunday. With the victory, the Wood Ducks swept the three-game series.

The single by Martinez scored Eric Jenkins and Yonny Hernandez to give the Wood Ducks a 5-2 lead.

The Wood Ducks tacked on another run in the eighth when Yanio Perez hit an RBI single, scoring Diosbel Arias.

Fayetteville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jacob Meyers hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the Down East lead to 6-5.

Alex Eubanks (2-0) got the win in relief while Fayetteville starter Chad Donato (3-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Alfredo Angarita doubled and singled for the Woodpeckers.

With the win, Down East remains undefeated (6-0) against Fayetteville this season.