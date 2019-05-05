Cantu hits walk-off homer in 10th, Mexico beats Yucatan 8-6

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Jorge Cantu hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico defeated the Leones de Yucatan 8-6 on Sunday.

After the Leones scored two runs in the top of the ninth, Mexico tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the inning when Kevin Medrano hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Juan Carlos Gamboa.

Cantu homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

Nathanael Santiago (4-1) got the win in relief while Norman Elenes (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Jose Aguilar tripled and singled, driving in three runs for the Leones.

Mexico improved to 4-2 against Yucatan this season.