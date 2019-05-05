Duzenack’s homer leads Visalia to 5-3 win over Inland Empire

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Camden Duzenack hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 5-3 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Sunday. With the victory, the Rawhide swept the three-game series.

The home run by Duzenack scored Jose Caballero and was the game's last scoring play.

The Rawhide tied the game 3-3 when Renae Martinez hit an RBI double, driving in Mark Karaviotis in the seventh.

Luis Castillo (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Denny Brady (1-3) took the loss in the California League game.