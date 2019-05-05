Armenteros’ homer leads Stockton to 9-3 win over Modesto

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Lazaro Armenteros hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Stockton Ports to a 9-3 win over the Modesto Nuts on Sunday.

The home run by Armenteros scored Nick Allen and Jameson Hannah to give the Ports a 3-0 lead.

After Stockton added a run in the second when Jordan Devencenzi hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Trace Loehr, the Nuts cut into the deficit in the third inning when Joe Rizzo hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Jack Larsen.

Jake Bray (2-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Modesto starter Ljay Newsome (4-2) took the loss in the California League game.

Stockton hit a season-high six doubles in its victory.