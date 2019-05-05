Mendoza’s triple leads Springfield to 8-6 win over Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Evan Mendoza hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the Springfield Cardinals to an 8-6 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday.

The triple by Mendoza capped a four-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 6-3 lead after Kramer Robertson hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

After Frisco added two runs, the RoughRiders tied the game in the eighth inning when Charles Leblanc hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Andretty Cordero.

The Cardinals took the lead for good in the ninth when Johan Mieses scored on a sacrifice.

Seth Elledge (2-2) got the win in relief while Emmanuel Clase (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

For the RoughRiders, Leblanc doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Cordero singled three times, driving home two runs.

Despite the loss, Frisco is 4-2 against Springfield this season.