Freitas’ double leads San Antonio to 6-1 win over Round Rock

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- David Freitas hit a run-scoring double in the second inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to a 6-1 win over the Round Rock Express on Sunday.

The double by Freitas, part of a three-run inning, gave the Missions a 1-0 lead before Keston Hiura hit a two-run single later in the inning.

Donnie Hart (1-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Round Rock starter Cy Sneed (0-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.