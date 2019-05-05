Herron, Payne lift Myrtle Beach over Salem 8-2

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Jimmy Herron doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans beat the Salem Red Sox 8-2 on Sunday. The Pelicans swept the three-game series with the win.

Tyler Payne singled three times with two runs for Myrtle Beach.

With the game tied 1-1, the Pelicans took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Grant Fennell singled.

Myrtle Beach left-hander Luis Lugo (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Daniel Gonzalez (1-3) took the tough loss in the Carolina League game after allowing two runs and eight hits over six innings.