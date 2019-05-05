Cedeno hits grand slam, leads Peoria over Bowling Green

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Leandro Cedeno hit a grand slam in the first inning, leading the Peoria Chiefs to an 11-3 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Sunday.

The grand slam by Cedeno capped a five-run inning and gave the Chiefs a 5-0 lead after Brady Whalen drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

After Bowling Green scored a run in the third, the Hot Rods cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Michael Smith hit an RBI double and Beau Brundage scored on a groundout.

Peoria later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run eighth, when Brendan Donovan hit a three-run home run to help finish off the blowout.

Franyel Casadilla (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Bowling Green starter Steffon Moore (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.