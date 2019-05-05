Orozco leads Saltillo to 8-4 win over Monterrey

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Jose Manuel Orozco hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Saraperos de Saltillo defeated the Sultanes de Monterrey 8-4 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Orozco hit a three-run shot in the second inning and then hit a two-run homer in the fourth, both off Omar Bencomo.

Saltillo left-hander Kelvin Marte (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Bencomo (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over four innings.

Chris Roberson was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs for the Sultanes.

The teams split the doubleheader after Monterrey won the first game 6-2. Despite the loss, Monterrey is 4-2 against Saltillo this season.