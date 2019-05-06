Snell expected to start as Rays host the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-14, second in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (21-12, first in the NL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Rays: Blake Snell (3-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Arizona will square off at Tropicana Field Monday.

The Rays are 9-7 in home games. Tampa Bay's team on-base percentage of .329 is fourth in the American League. Tommy Pham leads the team with an OBP of .404.

The Diamondbacks are 13-7 in road games. The Arizona offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the MLB. Christian Walker leads the team with an average of .314. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with seven home runs and is batting .257. Austin Meadows is 18-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with nine home runs and has 26 RBIs. Eduardo Escobar is 17-for-41 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rays Injuries: Hunter Wood: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 10-day IL (thumb), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 10-day IL (back).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Jones: day-to-day (illness), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).