Castillo, Kruger lead Mobile to 8-2 win over Jacksonville

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Jack Kruger homered and had three hits, driving in two, and Jesus Castillo allowed just four hits over 8 2/3 innings as the Mobile BayBears defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 8-2 on Monday.

Castillo (1-4) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing two runs.

Mobile went up 4-0 in the second after Brendon Sanger and Zach Houchins scored on an error and Kruger hit an RBI double.

The BayBears later added a run in the fourth and three in the seventh. In the fourth, Kruger hit a solo home run, while Jahmai Jones drove in two runs and Jhoan Urena drove in one in the seventh.

Cody Poteet (2-3) went four innings, allowing five runs and seven hits while striking out two in the Southern League game.