Hernandez leads New Orleans to 4-0 win over Okla. City

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Elieser Hernandez struck out 10 over 6 1/3 innings, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes over the Oklahoma City Dodgers in a 4-0 win on Monday.

Hernandez (1-1) allowed one hit while walking four to get the win.

In the bottom of the first, New Orleans scored on a double by Matt Snyder that brought home Monte Harrison. In the following at-bat, Lewis Brinson hit an RBI single, scoring Snyder to give the Baby Cakes a 2-0 lead. The Baby Cakes then added single runs in the second and third innings. In the second, Bryan Holaday hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Deven Marrero, while JT Riddle hit a solo home run in the third.

Ben Holmes (0-4) went five innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out seven and walked three.

The Dodgers were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Baby Cakes' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.