Witte, Hernandez lead Pawtucket to 5-1 win over Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Jantzen Witte hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, and Gorkys Hernandez homered and had two hits as the Pawtucket Red Sox topped the Norfolk Tides 5-1 on Tuesday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Tides.

The double by Witte scored Nick Lovullo and Josh Tobias to give the Red Sox a 4-1 lead.

The Red Sox tacked on another run in the eighth when Sam Travis scored on an error.

Pawtucket right-hander Teddy Stankiewicz (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Josh Rogers (2-2) took the loss in the International League game after giving up four runs and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Jack Reinheimer singled three times, also stealing a base for the Tides.