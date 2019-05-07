Sims leads Louisville to 3-1 win over Syracuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Lucas Sims allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the Louisville Bats over the Syracuse Mets in a 3-1 win on Tuesday.

Sims (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing one run.

Louisville started the scoring in the second inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Rob Refsnyder scored on a triple by Juan Graterol.

After Louisville added two runs in the fourth, the Mets cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Carlos Gomez hit a solo home run.

Chris Mazza (0-1) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out three in the International League game.

Gomez homered and singled twice for the Mets.