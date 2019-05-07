Ynfante’s run leads Peoria to 9-6 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Wadye Ynfante scored on a passed ball in the eighth inning, leading the Peoria Chiefs to a 9-6 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday.

The play came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Chiefs a 7-6 lead. Later in the inning, Nolan Gorman scored on a single and Edwin Figuera scored when a runner was thrown out.

Michael Brettell (1-0) got the win in relief while Sandel De La Cruz (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Ulrich Bojarski doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Whitecaps.