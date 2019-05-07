Alford’s triple leads Buffalo over Gwinnett in 10 innings

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Anthony Alford hit an RBI triple in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Buffalo Bisons to a 9-6 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scored the go-ahead run on the triple after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Cavan Biggio. Later in the inning, Buffalo added insurance runs when Alford scored when a runner was thrown out and Reese McGuire scored on a wild pitch.

After the Stripers scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh, Buffalo tied the game 6-6 in the next half-inning when Andy Burns hit an RBI double, bringing home McGuire.

Alford tripled and doubled, driving in three runs in the win.

Conor Fisk (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jose Rafael De Paula (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

The six extra-base hits for Buffalo included a season-high five doubles.

Austin Riley doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Stripers.