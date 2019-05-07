Wisconsin beats Fort Wayne 3-2

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Chad McClanahan and Yeison Coca scored on an error in the sixth inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 3-2 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Tuesday.

In the bottom of the fifth, Wisconsin broke a scoreless tie on a double by Korry Howell that scored Brent Diaz. Fort Wayne answered in the next half-inning when Agustin Ruiz hit a two-run double.

Starter Adam Hill (3-2) got the win while Nick Kuzia (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.