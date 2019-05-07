Maxwell leads Monclova to 6-3 win over Quintana Roo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Bruce Maxwell homered and had two hits, driving in three as the Acereros del Norte topped the Tigres de Quintana Roo 6-3 on Wednesday.

Monclova took the lead in the first when Erick Aybar hit a two-run home run and Maxwell hit a solo home run.

The Tigres cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Yosmany Guerra hit a solo home run.

The Acereros later tacked on three runs in the sixth when Maxwell hit a two-run single and Chris Carter scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Monclova right-hander Josh Lowey (6-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jorge Castillo (3-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after he allowed four runs on just three hits over five innings.

Monclova took advantage of some erratic Quintana Roo pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.

For the Tigres, Guerra homered and singled twice, driving in two runs.