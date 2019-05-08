Stewart leads Norfolk to 9-4 win over Pawtucket

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- DJ Stewart hit two home runs and drove in seven runs, as the Norfolk Tides defeated the Pawtucket Red Sox 9-4 on Wednesday.

Stewart hit a three-run shot in the fourth inning off Erasmo Ramirez and then hit a grand slam in the sixth off Bobby Poyner. Anthony Santander homered and doubled, scoring two runs in the win.

Norfolk left-hander Luis Ysla (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ramirez (1-2) took the loss in the International League game after allowing five runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings.