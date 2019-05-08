Amador hits grand slam, leads Monclova over Quintana Roo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Rodolfo Amador hit a grand slam in the ninth inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 14-4 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo on Thursday.

The grand slam by Amador gave the Acereros a 14-3 lead and capped a seven-run inning for Monclova. Earlier in the inning, Bruce Maxwell hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Cade Gotta.

Jose Amador was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for Monclova. Maxwell homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

Monclova right-hander Wilmer Rios (2-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Santiago Gutierrez (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over 1 2/3 innings.

For the Tigres, Michael Choice homered and singled, driving in two runs.