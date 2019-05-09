Remillard leads Winston-Salem over Lynchburg 4-1

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Zach Remillard doubled and singled twice as the Winston-Salem Dash defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 4-1 on Thursday.

Winston-Salem took the lead in the first when Remillard hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Carlos Perez.

The Hillcats cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Jonathan Laureano scored on an error.

The Dash tacked on another run in the sixth when Yeyson Yrizarri hit an RBI single, driving in Perez.

Winston-Salem left-hander Cristian Castillo (1-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Adam Scott (2-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing four runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Hillcats did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Oscar Gonzalez doubled and singled twice for the Hillcats.