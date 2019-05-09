Lockridge leads Charleston to 6-3 win over Columbia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Eduardo Navas scored on a groundout in the seventh inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 6-3 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Thursday.

The play started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the RiverDogs a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Josh Stowers hit an RBI double and Wilkerman Garcia scored on a wild pitch.

Mark Vientos hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Fireflies a 2-0 lead. The RiverDogs came back to take a 3-2 lead in the third inning when Garcia and Josh Breaux hit RBI doubles.

Columbia tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Juan Uriarte hit a solo home run.

Anderson Munoz (1-1) got the win in relief while Columbia starter Willy Taveras (2-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

The seven extra-base hits for Charleston included a season-high seven doubles.

With the win, Charleston improved to 8-2 against Columbia this season.