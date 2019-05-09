Salazar hits walk-off single, Durango beats Oaxaca 6-5

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Javier Salazar hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Generales de Durango topped the Guerreros de Oaxaca 6-5 on Thursday.

Carlos Garzon scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Kenny Wilson and then went to third on a single by Wilson.

The single by Salazar capped an improbable comeback for the Generales, who scored four runs in the inning for the win. Moises Gutierrez drove in two runs and Jesus Loya drove in one earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Generales scored one run in the seventh before Oaxaca answered in the next half-inning when Iker Franco hit a three-run single to take a 5-2 lead.

Oswaldo Martinez (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Juan Sandoval (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Eric Meza doubled and singled twice for the Guerreros. Diego Goris homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.