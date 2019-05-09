Rosa, Kelenic lead West Virginia to 6-1 win over Augusta

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Joseph Rosa hit a two-run double in the first inning, and Jarred Kelenic doubled and singled twice as the West Virginia Power topped the Augusta GreenJackets 6-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The double by Rosa, part of a three-run inning, gave the Power a 2-0 lead before Rosa scored on a forceout later in the inning.

West Virginia right-hander Deivy Florido (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Keaton Winn (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing six runs and seven hits over 2 2/3 innings.

The Power swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 11-1. West Virginia improved to 4-2 against Augusta this season.