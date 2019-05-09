Vilade leads Lancaster to 7-2 win over Stockton

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Ryan Vilade singled three times as the Lancaster JetHawks beat the Stockton Ports 7-2 on Thursday. With the victory, the JetHawks swept the three-game series.

With the game tied 1-1, the JetHawks took the lead for good in the third inning when Vilade singled to bring home Matt Hearn.

Lancaster left-hander Ryan Rolison (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Joel Seddon (0-2) took the loss in the California League game after allowing four runs and five hits over four innings.

Hunter Hargrove homered and singled for the Ports.