Top high school sports performances for Thursday

Soccer

Katie Rogers and Sydney Thomas, Triad

The top seed in the upcoming Class 2A postseason, the Knights (14-3-2) got goals each from Rogers and Thomas in a 2-0 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Highland.





Anna Chor, O’Fallon

Chor scored twice as the Panthers (12-7-2) defeated Belleville West (6-16-2) in a Southwestern Conference game





Softball

Grace Dunstorff, O’Fallon





Dunstorff went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI as the Panthers blanked Belleville East 2-0 in a Southwestern Conference game. The Panthers are 19-7 while East slips to 14-15.



