Back-to-back homers by Espinal, Mineo fuel New Hampshire win

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Santiago Espinal and Alberto Mineo connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 10-5 victory over Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday.

Espinal hit a two-run shot before Mineo hit a solo shot as part of an eight-run inning that gave the Fisher Cats an 8-0 lead.

The Fisher Cats later tacked on a run in both the third and ninth innings. In the third, Espinal hit an RBI single before he doubled to score Vinny Capra in the ninth.

Espinal was a triple short of the cycle, driving in five runs in the win.

New Hampshire right-hander Hector Perez (2-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Michael Gibbons (3-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up eight runs and four hits while only recording a single out.

Arismendy Alcantara doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs for the Rumble Ponies.