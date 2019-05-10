Trahan, Longhi lead Louisville to 5-1 win over Charlotte

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Blake Trahan hit a two-run single in the second inning, and Nick Longhi had three hits and scored two runs as the Louisville Bats defeated the Charlotte Knights 5-1 on Friday.

The single by Trahan scored Scott Schebler and Luis Gonzalez to give the Bats a 2-0 lead.

The Knights cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Alfredo Gonzalez hit an RBI single, scoring Matt Skole.

The Bats later added a run in the fourth and two in the sixth. In the fourth, Trahan hit an RBI double, while Christian Colon hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Juan Graterol in the sixth.

Louisville right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne (3-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Colton Turner (2-1) took the loss in the International League game after giving up three runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Skole reached base four times for the Knights.