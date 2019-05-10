Nunez, Dawkins lead the way for Kannapolis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Amado Nunez homered and doubled, driving in two runs as the Kannapolis Intimidators beat the Lexington Legends 4-2 on Friday.

Ian Dawkins singled twice, also stealing a base for Kannapolis.

Down 1-0 in the fourth, Kannapolis went out in front when it put up three runs, including a solo home run by Nunez.

The Legends cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Juan Carlos Negret hit an RBI single, driving in Eric Cole.

The Intimidators tacked on another run in the eighth when Nunez hit an RBI double, bringing home Luis Curbelo.

Kannapolis left-hander Taylor Varnell (3-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kris Bubic (3-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up three runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings.