Solomon’s single leads Fort Wayne to 4-1 win over Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Lee Solomon hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 4-1 win over the Beloit Snappers on Friday.

The single by Solomon, part of a three-run inning, gave the TinCaps a 2-1 lead before Blake Hunt scored on a wild pitch and Nick Feight scored when a runner was thrown out later in the inning.

In the top of the fourth, Fort Wayne took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Feight that scored Grant Little. Beloit answered in the sixth inning when Marcos Brito hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Noah Vaughan.

Adrian Martinez (1-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Charlie Cerny (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.